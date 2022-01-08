Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Declines By 32.1%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 597,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

