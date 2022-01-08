Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declines By 30.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AFINP opened at $27.00 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

