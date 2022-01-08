Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declines By 30.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AFINP opened at $27.00 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
