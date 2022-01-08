Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 34.1%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.29 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.69.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc engages in the producing fluorspar mine in the United States. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

