Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Expands By 20.5%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 207,463 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.