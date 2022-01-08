Short Interest in Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Increases By 28.1%

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,378.0 days.

ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Friday. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 73 properties with a total area of approximately 1.05 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

