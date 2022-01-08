Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Decreases By 44.8%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Evo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $238,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $262,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.