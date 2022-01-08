Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 19.9%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 64,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.