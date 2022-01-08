Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Drops By 30.8%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

GNOM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,521. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

