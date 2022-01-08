Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Declines By 42.9%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 550,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 608.66% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

