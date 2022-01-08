Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declines By 44.2%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HMLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 112,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,234. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMLP. B. Riley dropped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.