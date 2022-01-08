Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Drops By 40.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HNGKY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.
About Hongkong Land
