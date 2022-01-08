Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Rises By 22.4%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 1,217,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.