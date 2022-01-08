Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Rises By 22.4%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 1,217,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.29.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
