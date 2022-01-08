Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Rises By 23.7%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 2,588,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on KUASF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $$8.51 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

