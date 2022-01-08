Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Drops By 26.1%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
MRVGF remained flat at $$2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.40.
About Mirvac Group
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.