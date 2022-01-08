Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declines By 44.4%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MITFY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

