Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Rises By 25.6%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 415,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 1,079,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.