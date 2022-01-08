Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Expands By 23.5%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 262,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,146. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
