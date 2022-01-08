Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Expands By 23.5%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 262,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,146. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 147.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

