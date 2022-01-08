Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Drops By 46.2%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OVCHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

