Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Decreases By 39.4%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 52,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.