Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Declines By 44.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RYES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
About Rise Gold
