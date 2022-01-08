Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Declines By 44.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.