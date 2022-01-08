Short Interest in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Increases By 26.0%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 719,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

