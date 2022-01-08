Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Decreases By 50.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schweiter Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCWTF opened at $1,415.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,437.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,534.23. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $1,415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,558.00.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

