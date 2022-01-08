Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Drops By 37.3%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.