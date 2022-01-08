Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Grows By 21.6%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SYPR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,299. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $32,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $377,650 in the last ninety days. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

