Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Rises By 25.7%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $246.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.