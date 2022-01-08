Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Rises By 22.3%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 488,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TNP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. 116,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

TNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

