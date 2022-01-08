Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rises By 31.6%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak bought 10,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,513 shares of company stock valued at $197,898. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.81.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

