Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Decreases By 24.3%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Vericity stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Vericity has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.
Vericity Company Profile
Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
