Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Decreases By 24.3%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vericity stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Vericity has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericity by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.