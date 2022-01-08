Short Interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Increases By 30.4%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 669,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.