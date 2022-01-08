SHPING Price Up 61.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $16.07 million and $20,968.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,297,309 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

