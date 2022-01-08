Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMEGF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.