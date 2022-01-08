Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

