Sight Sciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:SGHT) Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th

Sight Sciences’ (NASDAQ:SGHT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. Sight Sciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of SGHT opened at $15.90 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 838,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,384.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

