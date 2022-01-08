Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $28,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.43 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

