Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $188.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average is $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.85.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.