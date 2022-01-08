Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sino-Global Shipping America stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 153.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SINO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,488 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.