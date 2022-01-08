Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,209,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,343,000 after purchasing an additional 198,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

