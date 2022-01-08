SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

