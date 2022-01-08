SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.