SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.69.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 322.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.11 and a 1 year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

