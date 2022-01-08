Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.26 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

