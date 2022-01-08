SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.