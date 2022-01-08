Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

