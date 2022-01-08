Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Critical Contrast

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

This table compares Callaway Golf and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf 11.00% 4.84% 2.40% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Callaway Golf and Solo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf 0 2 9 0 2.82 Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Callaway Golf presently has a consensus target price of $40.18, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Callaway Golf.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callaway Golf and Solo Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 3.10 -$126.93 million $2.14 12.39 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solo Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callaway Golf.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.