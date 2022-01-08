Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) vs. adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and adidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 adidas 1 6 11 0 2.56

Solo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. adidas has a consensus target price of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.02%. Given adidas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe adidas is more favorable than Solo Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and adidas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A adidas $22.67 billion 2.42 $493.47 million $6.31 22.32

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A adidas 9.52% 20.10% 6.87%

Summary

adidas beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok. The adidas Golf segment distributes and sells adidas Golf branded products. The Runtastic segment operates in the digital health and fitness space; and offers a comprehensive ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment includes the business activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

