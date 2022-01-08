Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

PFEB opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.