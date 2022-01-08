Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 710,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,569,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

