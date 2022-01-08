Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 114,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,795. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

