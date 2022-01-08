Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68,818 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 60.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,818 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

