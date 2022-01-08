Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 770 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.90. 100,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.